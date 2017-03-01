During the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Vizio has announced their new lineup of SmartCast E-Series TVs which boasts not just of several 4K HDR options, but also a wide range of prices and screen sizes. For those who love to cast their media from their mobile devices onto the larger screens, the good news is that this new line all have Google Cast built-in so you don’t need to have the Chromecast stick anymore and you can just cast directly.

If you’re looking for the more affordable models from the brand, you have a 32-inch full HD display unit that has the common features of a smart TV so you get your value for money at $209. If you’re willing to spend a little more for larger screens, you have the 43-inch UHD model for $399 and at just $70 more, the 50” model can be sitting pretty in your entertainment room for just $469. They may not be groundbreaking smart TVs but still in the range of good value for money.

But what Vizio is really pushing for are their HDR capable TVs, with a size range of 55-inches to 80-inches. They all have a 120Hz refresh rate and what they call a “ClearAction 240” which gives you a smoother and more realistic viewing experience. The prices start at $549.99 for the smallest one (the 55-inch) and as expensive as $3,399.99 for the humongous 80-inch one. All these smart TVs use the HDR10 standard that Netflix and YouTube and other streaming services use.

You will be able to cast to these TVs from your mobile devices and also with Google Home when using streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, etc. Vizio has its own SmartCast app and will tie in with Google Assistant so you can push content through voice commands. The larger screen TVs are already available in the Vizio website but everything else will be coming soon through major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

