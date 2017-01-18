LeEco is definitely serious in making it big in the United States. The brand has entered the market last year as planned sometime in October with two smartphones and a smart TV. The Chinese OEM started selling direct to US customers and even offered rebates. Just recently, it unveiled Android-powered smart bikes at the CES.

To make its entry to the US more legit, products were listed on Target.com beginning last week. Today, LeEco is officially on Amazon. This means more people will have the chance of seeing the LeEco products online.

Being on Amazon is a great way of generating of leads. LeEco aims to sell more products in the US and hopefully, being on Amazon will do the company good. There are only a few LeEco products listed on Amazon. They are as follow:

• LeEco Le Pro3 unlocked smartphone 64GB, Gold

• LeEco Le S3 unlocked smartphone 32GB, Gold (U.S. Warranty)

• LeEco Le S3 unlocked smartphone 32GB, Grey (U.S. Warranty)

• LeEco L434UCNN 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, Black (2016 Model)

• LeEco L554UCNN 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, Silver (2016 Model)

• LeEco L654UCNN 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, Silver (2016 Model)

Because of the brand’s arrival on Amazon, we can expect other LeEco devices to be listed soon.

