LeEco may not be fully focused on smartphones these days because it has a lot of new products like the Android-powered smart bike announced at the CES. The company may also be experiencing financial challenges but there’s no stopping it from selling directly to US consumers. We said it would conquer the American market with two phones and a smart TV and looks like it’s happening real soon.

The LeEco brand is almost ready to make waves in the United States as Ecophones are now available on Target.com. Actually, LeEco already started selling directly to US consumers back in November.

LeEco posted on Twitter that the Ecophones are now available but upon checking Target.com, they’re not yet live. We’re hopping this is temporary because LeEco phones may build a legit fanbase.

Check out this link to Target from time to time and see if the products are ready. So far, these are the LeEco phones we know: Le Pro 3 and the Le S3. The model looks impressive and stylish with its slim form and 4070mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Le Pro 3 still runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, a 4070mAh batter, Android 6.0.1, and 6GB RAM. Note that this is the LeEco phone model that has no headphone jack.

SOURCE: LeEco Global