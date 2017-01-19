Google Home is coming to more VIZIO products. The latter has recently shared the good news that its SmartCast lineup is being integrated with Google Home. This is somewhat expected since other OEMs have begun to work with Google and supports its many smart services.

VIZIO is a popular name in the smart home game. Adding the Google Home technology will make the smart home experience more convenient, enjoyable, and faster. SmartCast has used Chromecast originally but we know that Google is doing some rebranding.

If you may remember, the Google Cast app was updated and renamed as Google Home a few months ago. With Google Home supported by SmartCast, you are now free to control your speakers, TV, and soundbars. You can just choose to play a new movie, a song, or playlist while on the “Quick Start Power Mode”. Google Home can search for new things, play a song from Pandora or Spotify, or Google Play.

So far, the products that will be powered by Google Home include nine soundbars and those P-, M-, and E-Series displays. Numerous Vizio products will be ready soon. There’s just no information yet when the rollout will happen but it should be available for SmartCast device owners.

