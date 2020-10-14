A new Huawei phone is arriving. Every second half of the year, the top Chinese OEM releases another premium flagship phone that directly rivals the Samsung Galaxy Note series. We can’t say now that Huawei Mate is still a rival of the Galaxy Note when it comes to the Android game because technically, the Mate is no longer considered an Android device. But then the mobile industry is still anticipating what Huawei has in store. Perhaps most are curious about the specs and performance of the phone.

The Huawei Mate 40 series will be unveiled soon. We mentioned this before as early as March when we said it may include a touch display with multifunctions. It may also get a FreeForm camera and a 5nm Kirin 1020 processor. The phone could also feature a camera interface on the side panel.

Early Huawei Mate 40 Pro renders showed a dual selfie camera system and a waterfall display. We also learned the Huawei Mate 40 would be the last to use a Kirin chip due to US restrictions. The Mate series is also said to feature a circular module inside a square and maybe a smaller dual selfie cam as well.

The Huawei Mate 40 series will be announced on October 22, 2020. A Geekbench listing earlier revealed the Kirin 9000 SoC and 8GB RAM and today, we’re learning about a post on AnTuTu referring to a Huawei phone with model number “NOH-NX9”. The phone runs on a Kirin 9000 processor and features a 2772 × 1344 resolution display, 256GB onboard storage, and the main camera with 50MP. As per the listing, the Kirin 9000 chipset uses up to 3.13GHz clock speed, quad-core Cortex-A77 with quad-core Cortex-A55 design, and Mali-G78 GPU.

AnTuTu score is 693605 points. CPU score is 189670 while GPU score is 287962. UX score is 89384 and the MEM score listed is 126589. We can also expect UFS 3.1, LPDDR5 memory, and a 90Hz refresh rate as described. We’ll confirm everything next week. Let’s wait and see.