Despite all the odds brought upon by the US trade sanctions, Huawei is on the verge of launching its flagship Mate 40 Pro smartphone on October 22 alongside the vanilla Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro+. Before the final date is upon us, we have the handset specifications appearing on Geekbench. According to the benchmarking site, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, with model number NOH-NX9, will be powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset based on the 5nm process and expected to feature a built-in 5G modem.

Along with the benchmarks of the Kirin 9000 SoC showing the strength of the processor, the listing also reveals that the Mate 40 Pro will feature 8GB RAM and will run Android 10, even though Android 11 is officially available and has been updated by many OEMs, including Google, on their offerings.

In tests, the phone is reported to have scored 1,020 in single-core, and in multi-core it scored 3,710. This is impressive even for a flagship-level phone considering that Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset – Snapdragon 865 SoC – scored 983 in single-core and 3,152 points on multi-core.

This comparison means Kirin 9000 chipset could deliver better performance than possible with Snapdragon 865, but we should not jump the gun just year. There have been instances of Huawei tweaking benchmark performance slightly in retail models – so we may just want to wait and watch for now.

While the listing doesn’t give out anything more about the forthcoming Huawei flagship, from previous leaks we know that the smartphone will feature a circular camera housing on the back with a quad-camera setup. Some renders have also surfaced that show a dual selfie camera and waterfall display.