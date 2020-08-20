Huawei may be facing a number of challenges, especially in the United States. The company is actually not welcome but we don’t think the top Chinese OEM will give up anytime soon. In the second quarter, Huawei has overtaken Samsung in the global phone market. There is no new Android phone officially from the brand yet but it will continue to release new smartphones. The next flagship will be the Huawei Mate 40 series. It is expected to include two variants: the regular Huawei Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro.

The phone Huawei Mate 40 Pro is said to be equipped with a circular module inside a square. It will be the last to use Kirin processor due to US restrictions. Some renders have already surfaced, showing dual selfie cameras and a waterfall display.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s cover has been spotted and shared on Weibo. It was captured and then compared side by side with the Huawei P40 Pro. It appears to have a smaller dual selfie camera system compared to the P40 Pro. The curved surface arcs ( both lower and upper) appear to be smaller too. The left and right curves show the possibility of a waterfall screen.

The Huawei Mate 40 is to the Galaxy Note 20 series as the Huawei P is to the Samsung Galaxy S. The Chinese tech giant releases a new premium flagship phone every second half of each year, hoping to challenge whatever new flagship is out there. Details are scarce at the moment but we can always look forward to more advanced specs and features. The new Huawei Mate phones will show several improvements from the Huawei P devices introduced earlier.

The camera setup seems to be interesting with a 3D label. This means the possibility of a ToF sensor. We’re not sure about an LED flash but we’ll see once Huawei makes the official reveal.