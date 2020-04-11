Huawei recently launched its 2020’s flagship series phones – the P40 series phones that have one of the best camera module setup and features out there. But who will buy these irresistible phones? Since the trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. government prevents any Google products (including Play Store) from running on these phones. That said, Huawei is slated to release the Mate 40 flagship series in September 2020 or even later depending on how the current world health crisis pan out.

According to a trusted analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo of TF International Securities, the Mate 40 will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 1020 chipset which is for now codenamed Baltimore. The processor will be based either on Arm’s Cortex A77 or the unannounced A78 architecture CPU and takes advantage of the 5nm manufacturing node. This will ensure a 15 percent higher performance and 30 percent better power efficiency compared to the 7nm node. Huawei is expecting a large scale delivery of the chipset by August 2020 to keep its release date on track.

Another interesting revelation by Ming hints a revolutionary ultra-wide camera module technology known as FreeForm lens. This will supposedly improve the wide-angle deformation in the current camera, which helps balance the fisheye effect or edge blurring on photos. To top it off, the technology will lend the camera module a thinner form factor as well.

Clearly this reveals that the Mate 40 series will become the new top of the line flagship offered by the company once released. These inclusions will most probably be mated with other latest hardware components to make the phones a true value for money. But the question still remains, in the absence of Google services, will consumers take the leap of faith and adopt Huawei’s own app ecosystem?