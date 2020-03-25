We always say this, it’s never too early for rumors, leaks, and speculations especially if they’re about the next premium flagship phone from a major mobile OEM. Huawei is still the second-best phone maker in the world and it will continue to come up with new phones that will make a big difference and maybe start new tech and innovations in the mobile industry. The Huawei P40 series that consists of the regular P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro has yet to be announced but now we’re learning about the next-gen Mate.

The Huawei Mate 40 is not even due until the second half of 2020 but here are some information and images from LetsGoDigital. Looking at the images, we can say the Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be camera-centric smartphones. We’re no longer saying they’re Android phones because Huawei is no longer allower to use the mobile platform. Instead, it will use EMUI and maybe its own Harmony OS.

The Huawei Mate 40 will be the OEM’s answer to the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 from Samsung–also expected in H2 2020. For the Huawei Mate 40, the company is believed to still use multiple cameras and a new multifunction display according to a design patent filed in China. Images appeared on the World Intellectual Property Office’s Global Design Database (WIPO), showing a round trim that is actually a touch display that offers different functions.

The database actually shows 15 product drawings. We see a small round display surrounding the camera system. The description explains the touch screen responds to sliding gestures, clicks, and touches. It’s like a secondary display on the rear as it can show the name of the person calling, as well as, show incoming messages.

Other functions include zooming in/out a photo or video during capture, volume control, alarm, clock, or turn a page. The small round touch display may be operated by the index finger based on the images provided.

The idea of a secondary display is nothing new but Huawei is innovating by allowing it to offer special functions and control. The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro may arrive with this new design and feature later this year so let’s wait and see.