The top Chinese OEM, Huawei usually launches its Mate series phones sometime in the third quarter of the year. This time again, there is no information otherwise. There hasn’t been an official word about the arrival of the phones, but considering the leaks and renders we are audience to, Huawei’s Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro could be headed for a release soon. According to the latest image leak of the phones’ back panels – the forthcoming Huawei phones could feature a peculiar camera setup with a circular module placed inside a square.

The images posted on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo show one of the models – supposedly the Mate 40 Pro – featuring a rectangular cut out in the middle of the quad-cameras, believed to be a periscope zoom lens. The images also show the back panel with 3D label, which indicates that the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro may get a ToF sensor instead of LED flash.

These images don’t really compliment the sort of camera module we have seen in the previously leaked render images of the two Huawei phones. Then we saw a pretty familiar round camera module. Going by the previously known information, Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will have dual hole-punch selfie camera design and may feature a curved display similar to that of the Mate 30 Pro. Mate 40 may only get a flat-screen or possibly a slightly curved display.

Reportedly, Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will be powered by Kirin 1020 SoC. These will probably be the last smartphones to feature Huawei’s very own premium processor due to the US trade restrictions. Interestingly also the phone will have a camera interface on the side panel and could be announced anytime soon.