Huawei may be facing a lot of challenges right now but it is not giving up anytime soon. No, we don’t think it ever will. It will only think of alternatives and will continue to sell new products even if the other tech giants are going against it. The next device to be introduced is the Huawei Mate 40 series. It is coming this October with 5nm 5G-capable Kirin processor. It will arrive with a Pro variant that is said to feature a smaller dual selfie camera and probably a circular module inside a square.

We remember saying the Huawei Mate 40 would be the last to use the Kirin chip due to US restrictions. Early Huawei Mate 40 Pro image renders showed the dual selfie shooter and waterfall display. It may also feature a camera interface on the side panel. We’re not sure about the FreeForm cam but it was also mentioned before.

The possibility of a touch display with multifunctions was mentioned as early as March and we can expect to finally know this October. Huawei Mobile will be announcing something big on October 22, 2020. A teaser has been posted on Twitter by @HuaweiMobile telling us an ‘Unprecedented Power is coming’. It will be the Huawei Mate 40 and it will be a ‘Leap Further Ahead.

The “leap” may have something to do with the 5nm 5G-capable Kirin mobile processor. The 5G connectivity isn’t exactly new but it will be memorable for Huawei with it being the last Kirin-powered smartphone. When it comes to other specs and features, not many details have been shared but what we’ve been hearing the past few months have something to do with the processor and the camera features. Let’s wait and see.