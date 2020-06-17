Around September or October this year, Huawei will launch its flagship Mate 40 series. This is rumored to be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 1020 chipset for better battery efficiency and performance, and feature FreeForm camera that will minimize blurring of photos in wide-angle. Now a new patent reveals that Huawei is working on a rounded display and double front camera phone with a new side-touch camera. This patented smartphone is alleged to be the upcoming Mate 40 series.

This patent was filed by Huawei with CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) on July 6, 2019, but it was published for the first time on June 16, 2002. The patent comes with 10 images, including color images, coupled with brief description.

Just like in some of the previous Huawei patents, this one also features smartphone with no physical buttons. It shows a camera interface on the side panel, which leaves the camera app empty to only show what you are trying to click in full width of the screen. Called the Side Touch Camera, its interface includes zoom, flash, filter section, control for white balance, option to switch camera mode from front to back, and a shutter button to snap pictures.

The production images in the patent also reveal a second Side Touch Camera interface that features zoom, HDR, flash, white balance control, Pic to open gallery, and a shutter button. The front of the phone in images shows a dual selfie camera positioned in a narrow notch in the middle of the top part of the screen.

Interestingly, the back of the smartphone looks absolutely clean. There is no camera module in the rear. There could be few reasons for this; either these images in the patent are only to show the upcoming Huawei phones from the sides, or Huawei is working on an invisible camera for the Mate 40 series, something similar to what we saw in the OnePlus Concept One.

What will the Mate 40 series launch with is only for time to tell. If this patent revelation is something to go by, we in for a revolutionary camera phone that should find a lot of takers irrespective of the trade restrictions. Going by the fact that Huawei usually reveals the Mate series phones in September or October, this is when we can expect the Mate 40 series to roll out too.