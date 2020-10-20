Huawei seems to be all set with the launch of the new Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. Yesterday, we told you the Chinese mobile OEM is almost ready. We know the phones are ready as they’ve already been sighted on AnTuTu with high scores. A Geekbench listing also revealed the Kirin 9000 SoC and 8GB RAM. The phone series will definitely be announced soon. By soon we mean in two days as October 22 is the official launch date. Huawei is teasing that it will be a ‘Leap Further Ahead’.

A source has shared some new information about the Mate 40 series. Over on Twitter, @RODENT950 shared the Huawei Mate 40 series’ “price tags are high”. The Mate 40 Pro is close to 1100€ ($1,299) while the Pro+ will be 1400€ ($1,654). The Huawei Mate 40 RS will be 2500€ ($2,954).

Our source also said, “Availability is very weak especially on Pro + and RS models”. This could mean the number of units of the more premium models will be limited. That makes sense because Huawei really needs to be careful now when it comes to launching premium flagship devices.

+ Availability is very weak especially on Pro + and RS models — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) October 18, 2020

The Huawei Mate 40 series is coming this week with a 5nm 5G-capable Kirin processor. We can look forward to a smaller dual selfie camera system, a waterfall display, a touch display with multifunctions, and that circular module design inside a square. That camera interface on the side panel and FreeForm cam could also be a special feature.

It is anticipated the Huawei Mate 40 would be the last to use Kirin chip due to US restrictions. Technically, the phones won’t ship as Android devices. We’ll confirm everything we know in a couple of days.