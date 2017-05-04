Much has been said about the upcoming HTC U Ocean aka HTC U11. The next flagship phone from the Taiwanese tech giant is expected to impress the mobile market just like the HTC U Ultra did. The HTC U-3f spotted on AnTuTu and the HTC CBP on Geekbench are both believed to be the U11. Some specs were also leaked in full the other day while teasers have been published, giving us an idea that the phone will have squeezable edges.

The HTC U11 is rumored to not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and looks like there is truth to it as LlabTooFeR recently posted an interesting tweet. He said that the HTC U11 will have USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor. This means the phone will adopt the new USB Type-C format and HTC has ditched the headphone jack, at least, for this HTC U Ocean.

This idea is not surprising since a number of OEMs jumped into the bandwagon already. However, not many people are convinced about this move but removing the 3.5mm jack makes the phone slimmer and lighter. A USB-C-3.5mm adaptor works anyway so it’s good.

May 16 will be the HTC U11’s unveiling. Here are the details we know so far: a 5.5-inch Super LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5,12MP UltraPixel 3 rear shooter, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, microSD card slot, USB 3.1 Type-C, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

VIA: LlabTooFeR