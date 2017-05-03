Most AnTuTu sightings mean that a mobile device is about to be unveiled in China. The benchmarking site is a clear indication that there is indeed a new phone being tested and certified. HTC is scheduled to launch a new flagship phone on May 16 and we’ve seen a number of leaks and images already. Another teaser was published yesterday after some sketchy specs were leaked in full.

This upcoming HTC U Ocean was sighted on Geekbench as the HTC CBP. We know it will offer a lot of squeezing actions wit the squeezable side edges. We’re still wondering though if it will have a headphone jack as earlier speculated.

Now on AnTuTu, the following specs for the HTC U-3f are confirmed: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution, 16MP rear camera, 12MP front-facing camera, 4GB RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. Phone already runs Android 7.1.1 OS Nougat out of the box.

Some of the details listed match what we already know but to review, the HTC U Ocean aka HTC U11 may also feature a 5.5-inch Super LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, microSD card slot, 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera, 4G LTE, USB 3.1 Type-C, fingerprint Sensor, 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

VIA: Weibo