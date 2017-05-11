Less than a week before the official launch and we’ve got more information about the upcoming HTC U11 aka HTC Ocean. We’ve seen numerous leaks already and we’re almost certain that the next flagship device will feature squeezable side edges as demonstrated in an ad. The rendered images and the 360-degree video published the other day gave us a clearer idea how the device will look.





The HTC U11 will come with a USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor because there will not be a headphone jack when unveiled on May 16. The phone has reached a number of benchmarks already including AnTuTu as the HTC C-U3f and Geekbench as the HTC CBP. This time around, the HTC U11 appears on GFXBench, further confirming some details.

The specs may have already leaked in full but benchmark sightings are more reliable. We learned that the HTC U11 is listed with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, 2560 × 1440 pixel resolution, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Sense UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Edge Sense feature, 12MP rear camera with Ultrapixel 3, 16MP selfie shooter, and more imaging features like AutoFocus, LED Flash, Face Detection, HDR Photo, and 4K recording.

We’re highly anticipating the arrival of this HTC U Ocean because we’re intrigued with the squeezable edges.

VIA: DROIDHOLIC