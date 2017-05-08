A little over a week from today, HTC will finally and officially be launching a new flagship model. We’ve been saying it’s the HTC U11 aka HTC U Ocean. We know the phone will have squeezable side edges as teased in a video. We’ve also seen the device listed on some benchmark sites like Geekbench as the HTC CBP and HTC U-3f on AnTuTu.

Specs and features have been listed by several sources as well but right now, we’re more interested in its final design and build. The Taiwanese tech giant will announce the new smartphone on May 16. It may not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and looks like the USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor detail somehow proves that.

OnLeaks shared the upcoming HTC U11’s 3D renders with 91mobiles as an exclusive feature (see gallery below). Watch the 360-degree video of the HTC U11 aka HTC U Ocean:

Scrutinizing the images, we can say the HTC U11 will have a bigger screen real estate with the almost bezel-less display similar to the LG G6’s FullVision and Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display. This one will be different though with the squeezable display believed to be called the ‘Edge Sense’. This is the first time we’re learning about the term and we’re hoping it will definitely make sense since other phone makers have been trying to sell the side edge screen functionality. The Sense Touch UI will still be there, of course, to offer easy display control with just one hand.

Rumored dimensions of the phone are 9.2mm top thickness and 8mm on the bottom. Height and width are said to be 154 x 76mm. Despite the bigger display, there still appears to be a home button with fingerprint scanner at the front. The power and volume buttons can be found on the right side.

The glossy red phone is very much attractive but expect the HTC U Ocean to be available it other colors. We’re glad about the aluminum unibody because that means it will be ready for more rough use. There really is no 3.5mm audio as we can only see a USB-Type C port, speaker grille, and mic.

Here’s a rundown of the specs we know so far: 5.5-inch Super LCD screen, 2560 × 1440 QHD pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB internal storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 2TB), UltraPixel 3 with 12MP f/1.7 sensor, 16MP front-facing camera, NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 , fingerprint sensor, USB 3.1 Type-C, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. As with the previous HTC flagships, this one will also offer USonic for Active Noise Cancellation, HTC BoomSound, and Hi-Res Audio playback. The HTC U11 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat on top of HTC’s very own Sense UI.

