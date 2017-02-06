Do you remember a time when we had to navigate around an unfamiliar (or even a familiar) place without the benefit of a mobile app? Those were dark days indeed. Now, as long as you have a smartphone and maybe Internet connection, you will be able to find your way around. Well, that is, if you have a reliable enough navigation app. HERE WeGo has proven to be one of the more popular and critically-acclaimed apps and the latest update brings improved coverage and transit maps for various locations in Europe and North America.

The update, version 8.30.67, brings you navigable coverage for both Algeria and Belarus. You will also be able to find maps for interesting places like Cocos Island in Costa Rica (their National Park actually), Christmas Island, another national park this time in the Indian Ocean (and is also an Australian territory), and Norfolk Island in the South Pacific Ocean. These three aren’t on most listicles on most famous tourist destinations, but they are very much must-see places and so having maps for them is a big plus.

You will also get updated visualizations of public transit maps in various places like Vancouver, Canada, Lisbon, Portugal, Paphos, Cyprus, Pécs, Hungary, and Miskolc, Hungary. If you take public transport in Spain, you’ll be happy to know the app now includes the Renfe train system which connects all the major cities in the country. You also now have full national transit coverage in Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands.

To update your HERE WeGo app, simply go to the app itself, tap the menu icon in the top bar and choose “download maps”. Then tap on the “update all” button and you’re good to go.

SOURCE: HERE WeGo