At one point or another, you’ve probably designed in your head (or even on paper if you have that talent) your dream house or even just a dream room. You know, that “someday if I have enough money I’ll turn my house/room into this” kind of dream. Well, this app won’t give you money to actually make it, but at least virtually, your dream can come true with Design Home from CrowdStar, the same game publisher that brought you Covet Fashion.

This time around, instead of fashion, you’ll get to literally play house as you create your dream house using thousands of available virtual items within the game. What makes it even more awesome is that they have partnered with high-end brands like Design Within Reach, Serena & Lily, Kathy Kuo Home, Noir and Loloi among others and you get to use their furniture as you try and make the best-designed rooms and houses that you can with your virtual and real money.

You even get to submit your designs in daily challenges and competitions where your fellow players get to vote on the best ones. Of course you also get to vote for what’s hot within the Design Home community. When you win, aside from bragging rights, you also get to win digital currency so you can buy more items. Brands also benefit from this game as players get to know their furniture more and maybe even buy some in real life.

You can download Design Home from the Google Play Store for free. But as mentioned earlier, you can also use your real money to make in-app purchases so be careful or you might discover you’ve already spent so much that you could have bought one piece of high-end furniture in real life.