We’ll never get tired of racing games. New ones, especially those tagged as action and adventure, are always welcome. Who wouldn’t want a new challenge to try? Hot Wheels: Race Off brings every little boy’s driving dream to digital life. This racing game lets you show off over 20 new Hot Wheels vehicles that you will be driving in over 40 different racing tracks.

What’s more exciting about this game are the insane physics you can’t imagine are possible in real life. Most of them are crazy impossible but it’s fun to witness whatever car you’re driving doing weird twists, turns, and leaps.

Every game is a chance to blast off whatever boosters you have, try those loops, and jumps on that famous orange track. If you’re a real fan of Hot Wheels, you’ll know that iconic track every boy loves.

You can never have too many Hot Wheels cars in your collection so feel free to build and upgrade every opportunity you get. To make the racing game more fun, you can challenge you family and friends from all over the world in a competitive multi-player mode. It’s one fun and exciting racing adventure you won’t even think you are in a competition. You’d think it’s all play and no challenge.

Download Hot Wheels: Race Off from the Google Play Store