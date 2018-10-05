October 9 is D-Day for Google as the new Pixel 3 phones will be presented to the public. We’ve been anticipating for the duo ever since we learned the Pixel 3 is in the works as shown in an AOSP. That was half a year ago and since then we’ve seen a bunch of leaks, rumors, and speculations. Pixel 3 XL early leak showed us what we wanted to see. We said the Android phones would make us drool or confused or both as the mid-range phone still matters.

The Pixel 3 will be the mid-range variant while the bigger Pixel 3 XL will have more premium specs with a bigger display, a notch, and full glass back. We noted the Google Pixel 3 will have more features inside but we can’t wait to confirm the face recognition support as a standard.

Early image renders gave us an idea they will be similar in many ways to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. With the glass back on the XL model, it may feature wireless charging especially since a Pixel Stand wireless charger was referenced in the Google app beta.

The Pixel 3 XL may be chin-heavy and will be available in white. That’s only one color but we believe there will be Black and probably Mint and Peach based on some teasers. A new set of images was shared online showing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in three colors” White, Black, and Sand which is actually Pink. The last one could be the Peach we noted before.

There is no Mint pictured but it could arrive earlier as a special color edition. The ‘Made by Google’ event is happening next week, October 9, so stay tuned.

VIA: Android Headlines