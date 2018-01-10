The virtual reality game is becoming a reality. Well, it’s been available for decades but it’s only now that VR is becoming more common and ready for everyday consumers. Google is one of those companies that have been busy advancing the technology. It started with the Google Cardboard which was released and rivaled by standalone VR headsets like the HTC Vive. We’ve featured countless of VR headsets already (i.e. Homido, Speck Pocket VR, Pocket VR with CandyShell Grip, Samsung Gear) but we prefer those standalone VR headsets like the Oculus GO and IDEALENS K2.

Google is serious about advancing VR. The tech giant has introduced the Daydream platform and the Daydream View. As for the VR system, it can be used on other headsets like the Lenovo Mirage Solo. You don’t need a compatible smartphone because you can view VR directly on the headset. Google has developed WorldSense which is a new technology that allows a more comfortable use and PC-quality positional tracking. When combined with the high-performance graphics and the Daydream OS, the Lenovo Mirage Solo can bring you more exceptional virtual reality experiences.

WorldSense brings more gameplay elements, letting you move forward, backward, side to side, dodge, lean, and duck. The Lenogo Mirage Solo will be released by Google this year so you can enjoy hundreds of related apps and games such as Blade Runner: Revelations, Photos, Expeditions, Street View, and YouTube VR among others.

Aside from the VR headset and the Smart Displays announced earlier, Google is also introducing VR180 cameras so you can capture virtual reality videos yourself when you’re at home or outdoors. Watch the video below with a VR headset:

VR180 cameras allow you to capture the moment so future viewers will feel as if they’re really there. Google is expecting more manufacturers will join the game.

The VR180 video format was launched by YouTube last year and Google said cameras would be ready soon. Like we said, virtual reality is moving forward. The intention is to make more virtual content available and it’s only possible with more VR cameras. Sure, 360-degree cameras are now widely available but there are only a few that caters to the VR180 video format. From 360- to 180-degrees, VR videos will be easier to capture and make. We can expect more models will be revealed later.

The Lenovo Mirage Camera is just one example but there’s also one from YI coming. The VR180 is easier to record and edit so we’re guessing those who were able to make 360-degree cameras can easily come up with VR180 versions.

