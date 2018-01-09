For the longest time, the two main arguments for virtual reality (VR) headsets was either that it was smartphone-powered, or tethered to a powerful computing device for better graphics. Lenovo is planning to make a splash with the Mirage Solo VR headset, a completely standalone VR headset – no smartphones, no wires, no nothing.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo will be different from most VR headsets that you know – this one doesn’t require a smartphone to run, nor is it tethered to a gaming PC. The Mirage Solo is a standalone VR headset that can power itself – with a Snapdragon 835 inside, supported by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can probably make a call with it – it has LTE connection and dual microphones – but calling your friends will not be the first thing you will want to do on this new VR headset.

The Mirage Solo is Daydream compatible, so it should be mentioned that Google’s Daydream portal might be pre-installed to the system. The Mirage Solo will include its own 3DOF Daydream controller, and has Dual 6DOF tracking cameras, and a QuadHD display – which should give you wonderful VR imagery.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo is set to retail in the second quarter of 2018, at a price point lower than USD$400. This is an interesting introductory price point for the Mirage Solo, just below the flagship level prices.