The Xiaomi Mi 11 was officially announced as a premium flagship smartphone. It was introduced with a heart rate monitor feature with the fingerprint scanner. It comes with a Night Video powered BlinkAI Technologies. Last month, we noted it boasts a winning display technology that rivals the best. This week, we’re learning more about its studio-grade camera features and pro performance. The phone is also going global. We believe it’s ready with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 108MP triple rear camera system.

The Mi 11 is more camera-centric with the 108MP primary camera and advanced AI movie modes. The camera system is almost professional-grade that you can compare it with a DSLR or even those new mirrorless cameras. The 108MP camera is joined by a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro lens. The whole system allows brilliant bokeh, detailed shots, and impressive landscape as described.

Content creators will love the Xiaomi Mi 11. It’s the “ultimate pocket-sized movie studio” according to Xiaomi. The triple rear camera setup of the Mi 11 is enough to make you want to make more videos and take a lot of photos. There is also a 20MP selfie camera placed under a punch-hole cutout. The phone also offers 50W wireless charging with the 4600mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Features

The Mi 11 comes with a video night mode technology that allows RAW-level noise reduction. This then results to a brighter night shooting. There are six AI cinema features that include Parallel World and Freeze Frame Video. Other special features include Magic Zoom mode, HDR10+, Pro Time-lapse mode, studio-level control, and AI Erase 2.0.

The phone is equipped with a 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay that we said offers a winning display technology. It makes an impression with the WQHD+ ultra-high resolution, 10-bit color technology, Super Resolution technology, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor that can also do heart-rate monitoring. Design-wise, the phone is almost bezel-less and lightweight and comes with a rear glass finishing and quad-curved smooth edges.

Xiaomi is releasing the Mi 11 this February in key markets. It will be out in two storage models: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB with 256GB (LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage). They will be available for €749 ($905) and €799 ($965).

How will the Mi 11 fare compared to other Snapdragon 888-powered phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Let’s wait a bit before we draw a conclusion.