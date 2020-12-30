The Mi 11 is Xiaomi’s latest premium flagship smartphone offering. The Chinese OEM is starting the year right with a new device that is packed with a lot of premium features. It is the first commercially available Android phone to run on the newest Snapdragon 888 by Qualcomm. It was officially announced a couple of days ago and Xiaomi actually surprised the public with its decision to not include a charger in the box. It’s not exactly a dealbreaker but not many people are happy with the move.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the first to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. This means the phone is a powerhouse. It may not come with a charger but the device is expected to offer premium features starting with the cameras and the heart rate monitor.

The Mi 11 is packed with a 108MP 8K camera. The system is designed especially for night mode and computational photography. The main shooter is then complemented with a 123° ultra-wide angle cam with 50mm telephoto macro lenses.

For best results, the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a number of built-in creative video software solutions for processing. XDA devs have shared a demo video uploaded by BlinkAI Technologies.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Night Video Mode

The Night Video mode of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to make impressions. Based on the demo video, the camera can really capture and deliver bright and more vibrant video footage. Just make sure the Night Mode is enabled.

To achieve a video as bright as the sample above, the Mi 11 takes advantage of Qualcomm’s Neural Processing Unit on the Snapdragon 888 chipset and BlinkAI’s very own deep learning software. They work together to apply machine learning on low-quality videos. The system works fast as it can enhance a video in milliseconds.

The said deep learning imaging research feature works well with the default camera hardware. It is ideal for videos recorded in low light as they can still come out bright and with vivid colors and details.