The next-gen flagship from Xiaomi will definitely be the Mi 11. The company has started working on the smartphone series that we are expecting will be available in different variants. They will be announced in 2021 and we just learned the Chinese OEM may even make the big reveal earlier than usual. It seems that is what major phone makers are targeting–an earlier launch. The Xiaomi Mi 10T was just introduced last month but we know the next Mi model is already in the works.

A source shared the information the Xiaomi Mi 11 series could be made public in January 2021. Xiaomi usually reveals the new Mi phones every February but next year may be more exciting as a January launch is believed to have been scheduled already.

Xiaomi may directly rival with Samsung although the latter has been said to still debut the Galaxy S21 in February after several mentions of an earlier launch. Next year may be the year when OEMs shift their big announcements a month earlier. OnePlus is also expected to release the OnePlus 9 a month earlier in March instead of the usual April.

No other details about the specs of the Xiaomi Mi 11 have been revealed but we can expect Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon will be used. We already mentioned here the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro variant may come with 120Hz and quad HD+ resolution support so the non-Pro model may have something less or lower or maybe just the same. Let’s wait and see.