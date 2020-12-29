The Chinese OEM has finally and officially announced the Mi 11. The latest premium flagship phone is the first phone to implement the newest Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm. We have high hopes from this phone as the specs and features are premium from the chipset to the display to the triple rear camera system. There is also a 4800mAh battery that is enough to give the phone a full-day power. Making this as another interesting mobile device is the fact that the in-display fingerprint sensor can be used as a heart rate monitor.

Phones can already check your heart rate monitor with an appropriate app. There’s a new way as introduced by Xiaomi. The embedded fingerprint reader can apparently be used as a heart rate monitor. The in-display fingerprint sensor doubles as another monitor that can check one’s heartbeat rate.

Just a few seconds of placing a finger on the display of the phone, you can know your heart rate data. Xiaomi has teamed up with Goodix, a Chinese vendor, to use the company’s ultra-thin in-display fingerprint sensor. It works the same way as a smartwatch or fitness band doe

What the phone does is just take a photo of your finger. It’s taken not by the phone camera but by the optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Heart Rate Monitoring Feature

Measuring the heart is via a photoplethysmography (PPG). It’s a technique that checks the heart rate. Sadly, it can’t cover other conditions like signal crossover, motion artifacts, and different skin types. It’s not as accurate or perfect but at least you can have an idea about your current heart rate especially when there are no appropriate tools or equipment readily available.

If you plan on getting a Xiaomi Mi 11, you can now pre-order for any of the three RAM/storage variants available. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is CNY 3,999 ($612) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is CNY 4,299 ($658). The 12GB + 256GB Xiaomi Mi 11 is CNY 4,699 ($720).

