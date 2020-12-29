Xiaomi has officially announced its latest flagship smartphone offering. The Mi 11 is now ready for public consumption as the Chinese OEM proudly introduced the device in its native country. It’s the first premium smartphone from Xiaomi for the new decade. It’s also the first commercially available product that runs on the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor—beating the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S21 series. After being a favorite topic the past few weeks, here is Xiaomi’s newest Android phone, ready to make an impression for the new year.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes equipped with a 2K AMOLED screen that can manage a 120Hz refresh rate. The advanced camera system is headlined by a 108MP 8K main shooter. For audio, the dual speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon offers topnotch listening experience.

The device is now up for pre-order in China with a starting price of RMB 3,999 ($612). It’s very light and slim at only 8.06mm. It may be sleek but it packs power as made possible by the Snapdragon 888, Arm Cortex-X1, Adreno 660 GPU, and the Qualcomm AI engine with Hexagon 780 processor. There’s also 3200MHz LPDDR5, UFS 3.1 storage, and VC LiquidCool Technology.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specs



The Xiaomi phone features a large 6.81-inch 2K Quad-curved that’s been given an A+ rating by DisplayMate. The WQHD+ 3200×1440 resolution is impressive as it allows you to see every little detail on the screen. It can reach up to 1,500 nits of brightness. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz and ultra-high touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

When it comes to the camera department, the Mi 11 boasts a 108MP 8K camera that does great in night mode and computational photography. There is also a 123° ultra-wide angle camera plus 50mm telephoto macro lenses. The cameras are backed by several built-in creative video software solutions that will help achieve the best results.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Features

The 4600mAh battery is enough to provide a full-day battery. It offers Mi TurboCharge 55W wired flash charging and 50W wireless tech, as well as, 10W wireless reverse charging. Interestingly, as we mentioned yesterday, this one will not come with a charger in the box.

A special bundle version will be sold with a 55W GaN charger. Other features include SOUND BY Harman Kardon-tuned dual speakers, Bluetooth sharing option, dual-frequency GPS, IR blaster, and multi-functional NFC. The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on the EMUI 12.5.