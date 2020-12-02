The first day of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 is over. What was introduced is the next-gen premium processor from the company that will be found on some of the flagships from top OEMs. We’ve been anticipating for a Snapdragon 875 but now we can confirm the SD 875 is no more. Qualcomm has made some changes in the naming so the 865+ will be the last. Qualcomm has decided to name the next SoC as 888 and this one is expected to help usher phones into the 5G era.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform is the latest from the company. We can expect this to deliver the same premium mobile experiences to mobile consumers. The chipset is equipped with the third-gen Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. This means devices powered by the Snapdragon 888 can connect to mmWave and sub-6 networks even in other countries.

The processor also allows 5G carrier aggregation, stand alone/non-stand alone, global multi-SIM, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing. Qualcomm has also used the following on the new processor: 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, improved Qualcomm Hexagon processor, 2nd-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, and other intelligent features.

Artificial Intelligence is another major focus these days. There is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming that takes advantage of Desktop Forward Rendering, undateable GPU Drivers, and up to 144 fps of frame rate. Expect the fastest performance and most efficient procession from this chipset.

When it comes to imaging, the Snapdragon 888 will continue to improve on computational photography. This can transform the smartphone into a professional-quality shooter, thanks to the Qualcomm Spectra ISP. This means the phone can capture about 120 photos at 12MP or premium quality videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second.

In 2021, we’re expecting the premium flagships from major phone brands will use Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm mentioned some brands like ASUS, Black Shark, LG, Lenovo, Motorola, Meizu, Nubua, OnePlus, Realme, OPPO, Xiaomi, Vivo, ZTE, and Sharp will introduce Snapdragon 888 chipset.