Xiaomi has just launched the Mi 10T series. It was introduced with impressive specs and pricing. We saw the Lite variant get unboxed. The Mi 10 Ultra has been in the market for some time now. The next-gen offering will be the Mi 11 series and we already heard some details about the Pro model. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to come with quad HD+ resolution plus 120Hz refresh rate. If this information is true, then Xiaomi is going to launch an improved Mi phone series with the upgraded display.

You see, the Mi series is popular for its almost premium specs and price. The phones may not exactly be the best-performing smartphones but they are worth your hard-earned money. The display resolution isn’t exactly impressive but Xiaomi can still improve on that area.

The Xioami Mi 11 Pro is believed to support quad HD+ resolution according to a source. The selfie camera will be under a punch hole that is placed at the upper left portion of the front display. The refresh rate will be 120Hz similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, OnePlus 8T, Sony Xperia 5 II, and the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could also be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragaon 875 processor. The series is also said to come with 100W fast charging on the regular Xiaomi Mi 11 and up to 120w on the Mi 11 Pro. Expected launch month is January just like the Samsung Galaxy S21.