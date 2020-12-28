Xiaomi has shown off its latest flagship smartphone. Just before 2020 ends, the Chinese OEM has launched the Mi 11 after weeks of teasers and speculations. We first mentioned the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro may come with 120Hz and quad HD+ resolution support followed by information the Mi 11 may be unveiled in January 2021. But then the phone was slated for a late December announcement. We mentioned it would be the first to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and here it is.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship model comes with a brand new packaging. Don’t be surprised because it is very thin and light. How come? There is no charger included.

This is something Apple has already offered. Samsung is said to be doing the same thing. It’s not exactly a new thing to do but back in October, Xiaomi seemingly took a jab at Apple when it launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. The company was promoting the new phone then with “all the essentials, just with less plastic waste“.

The essentials then included a charger but today, we discover the Mi 11 will no longer come with one. It appears to be a response to being environment-friendly but only after making fun of others.

Xiaomi said the decision may not appeal to a lot of consumers. They may even receive complaints but they will share more about the move at the official launch tomorrow, December 29.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Features

New images surfaced on Weibo, showing the purple Xiaomi Mi 11 and the specs. The phone is said to feature 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 topped by EMUI 12.

So far, we know the Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship will come with Gorilla Glass Victus and will be powered by Snapdragon 888. With the same chipset, it will rival the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S21 series. A Pro variant may also be introduced with quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz display. The Mi 11’s camera system will be powerful starting with the rear cameras.