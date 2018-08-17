It’s been a week focused more on Android P Pie updates. That’s something we expected ever since Google surprised us by serving the Android P dessert. We’ve been filled with news of what OEMs and devices will get a slice of the Pie first. It’s the weekend so allow us to share with you the latest in the gaming industry. There’s Fortnite Battle Royale which you can now download NOT from the Play Store, the PUBG Mobile Lite in some regions, and those Facebook Video Chat AR Games if you want to have some laughs.

Pokemon GO

For the remaining fans of Pokemon GO, we told you about the Pokemon GO Community Day happening next month and the arrival of Niantic Kids. Pokemon Go PvP may also become a reality soon. And do remember cheaters will get three strikes before account ban, just in case you’re forgetting the rules.

Niantic Labs is still into the game. The team behind this popular augmented reality adventure wants you to help Professor Willow locate the Mythical Pokémon Celebi. Yes, this mysterious character is coming later this month.

As a Trainer, you will be challenged further as you encounter other Pokemon, receive useful items, and complete tasks to gain XP. You will need to finish the Special Research on Celebi but really, there’s no rush.

Another legendary Pokemon is coming. Actually, it already started domination of Raid Battles. Rock Peak Pokémon Regirock is here to take over those Raid Battles but only until the 20th of September.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The popular card game ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ is another title we’ve been anticipating since pre-registration opened over a year ago. E3’s mobile gift to the gamers is set in a fictional game universe, taking after the first-person ‘The Elder Scrolls: Arena’.

As early as 2016, we wondered if it would come to Android. It’s coming to smartphones and tablets soon with more dragons and the Skyrim expansion.

A similar game, Elder Scrolls : Legends – Heroes of Skyrim, hit Android last year. It’s only a matter of time before the Elder Scrolls Blades rolls out. Before that happens, you may watch this demo video below:

Download The Elder Scrolls: Blades from the Google Play Store

Legend of Solgard

From the makers of Candy Crush, King is launching this new game called ‘Legend of Solgard’. It’s another role-playing game that will capture your attention. The unique RPG will have you fighting bosses and enemies with all the creatures you collect. Your hero powers and treasures are all you need to survive and finish the battle in the Hero Arena.

It’s winter time in Solgard but you must keep it from reaching the eternal frost. The secrets of Norse legend are meant to be discovered and you will do so in this new RPG where dominating the arena is your key to survival.

Download Legend of Solgard from the Google Play Store

