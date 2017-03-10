In June 2016, we wondered what Elder Scrolls: Legends would be like. Now we know that it is a collectible card game with RPG and strategy elements which has recently come out of beta on the PC platform. Bethesda promised back in June that Android would be one of the platforms that this game will come to, and it seems they’re looking to make good on that specific promise.

Bethesda has just announced that Elder Scrolls: Legends is coming out of beta for players on the PC platform. And they’re going to bring the game to mobile, with a launch schedule already published. For Android tablets, the game will be launching in April this year, while Android smartphones will be getting the game “early summer”.

If you’re familiar with collectible card games like Blizzard’s Hearthstone, then you will take to Elder Scrolls: Legends like a duck to water. You can play a single player campaign and follow the legend of a hero named Tyr as he saves the empire from the evil plots of Lord Naarifin and the Aldmeri Dominion. The story moves forward in card battles, as it turns out. You can also play real-time battles with other players if you like. You collect cards by winning matches and build decks according to your playing style.

If you’re a fan of the collectible card game genre, then you will probably be waiting for this to launch on Android. There’s not long to wait, although you would have to use an Android tablet to play it in April.

SOURCE: Bethesda