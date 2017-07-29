After months of waiting, the new Elder Scrolls game is finally available. This Skyrim expansion is a strategy card game featuring new Dragons and Skyrim heroes that will make you enjoy for hours in different modes. It can be quite challenging to master the game but don’t worry, it’s easy to learn and play.

You can play on your own with the story mode which is actually necessary so you can learn more about the Legends cards, decks, and packs. You can also choose to draft a deck or play against the computer in a series of battles. And when you’re ready, play against friends and challenge them in online play to see how your deck performs.

This strategy card game receives regular updates so challenges are always fresh and interesting. The game gets more competitive in time. The Legends gameplay battlefield is divided into “lanes” so you have a lot of strategy options that you can improve and deepen. You just need to be careful in deciding what to upgrade, use, and level up depending on your play style. Everything will still be up to you. It’s not really luck, you just need to set a smart strategy.

Download The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Heroes of Skyrim from the Google Play Store