We had just written about Bethesda’s new collectible card game Elder Scrolls: Legends launching finally on Android tablets earlier this month, and now we have an expansion coming up. This game is about to get more dragon-y, as Bethesda serves up the “Heroes of Skyrim” expansion for the new game.

If you’re a fan of Skyrim, then you’ll appreciate this brand new expansion to the Elder Scrolls: Legends card game. The Heroes of Skyrim expansion includes over 150 cards and will add new mechanics to the game like Shouts, familiar Skyrim characters, and well, lots of dragons.

We’re talking about characters like Aela the Huntress, J’Zargo and Delphine. And then there will be some massive dragons like the legendary Alduin and Paarthurnax. There will also be the Companions, who will be able to use their beast form – giving stronger abilities.

The Heroes of Skyrim expansion will be available on June 29 on all platforms, not just on Android tablet. The expansion features more than 150 brand new cards, and Heroes of Skyrim card packs will be available for purchase on June 29.

