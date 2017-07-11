Every card game must be tried by geeks who truly love this kind of challenges. A new strategy card game is always welcome especially if it’s about the Elder Scrolls. We’ve been waiting for this since the beta version was launched for tablets last month. This one will have you playing for hours as there are numerous modes and challenges to take.



To start another great adventure, play the story mode first so you will master the new cards, packs, and decks. Fight against the computer so you will understand how to draft a deck and get ready for more challenging battles. Once ready, you can now go against other players and online opponents. It will be a ranked play so get ready to choose lanes.

In this strategy card game, you can also level up cards on your decks by upgrading some of them. Your choice will really depend on your play style, strategy, and thinking.

‘Elder Scrolls: Legends’ by Bethesda is now open for pre-registration. If you pre-register now, you can receive a reward from the game developer. You can only redeem the reward though if you live in any of the following countries: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Pre-register for The Elder Scrolls: Legends on the Google Play Store

SOURCE: @TESLegends