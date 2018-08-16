More Pokemon GO-related events are happening soon. There’s the Pokemon Safari Zone event to be held in Yokosuka, Japan followed by some Community Days. These follow the Pokemoon GO Summer Tour which is about to end. Up next is the September Community Day on September 22. Take note of this event because it is where you can see the Pokemon Chikorita which is a grass-type character. It will happen on a Saturday so you don’t have any reason to miss it.

If you’ve been wondering when and where you will see Chikorita, just be there at the Community Day. The character will be out for a total of three hours. More good news for loyal trainers, a newly-evolved Meganium from a Bayleef will receive a new special move. That’s still unknown yet but at least we know the guys at Niantic Labs are still working on new stuff.

Check out the official schedule below:

• Asia-Pacific: 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. JST (GMT +9)

• The Americas and Greenland: 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. PDT (GMT −7)

• Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. UTC (GMT +0)

Niantic Kids

More adventures are coming to Pokemon GO as Niantic Kids will be part of the game. This is another way to get into Pokemon GO. This means kid trainers will now be supported. Parents are still supposed to help the kids register so they can manage the accounts privacy. Permissions from parents are required and can be accessed from the parent portal.

Niantic Kids helps adults control the things the children can access, play, and shore on Pokemon GO. The Pokemon Trainer Club is a similar program but we encourage the guardians to switch to Niantic Kids so their information are guaranteed private and secure.

SOURCE: Niantic Labs (1),(2)