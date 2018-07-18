Samsung has been working on three new Android tablets and we’ve been hearing information about each one. There’s the Galaxy Tab A2, Galaxy Tab Advanced 2, and the Galaxy Tab S4. The last model mentioned is the South Korean tech giant’s flagship tablet and we’re excited to see how it will be different from and similar to the other Galaxy Tabs. We first learned about the follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S3 last February as specs were sighted on GFXBench.

There is no information when the company will announce the tablets but there will be an Unpacked event for the Note 9 on August 9. We don’t think the tablets will be revealed on the same day because there are simply too many devices. After being benchmarked, the Galaxy Tab S4 was WiFi certified. It looks similar to the Galaxy Tab S3 and we learned it may get two useful upgrades.

The tablet has already hit the FCC so we know it’s almost ready for market release. It also looks a bit similar to the two other new and upcoming Galaxy Tabs. Samsung is making a few small changes and we can’t wait to confirm everything we know. Not that we doubt all the info we heard but we want a hands-on preview of all tablets at the same time and see what model is best for different groups of people.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will sport a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, 64GB storage, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 13MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 3.1 port. The tablet runs on a 7300mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo. It features DeX so you can connect the Galaxy Tab S4 to a computer or a display. Audio is tuned by AKG so you can expect premium audio quality and listening experience.

While loyal Samsung fans are anticipating for a change in the fingerprint sensor, this Galaxy Tab won’t have one. An iris scanner will be available though for security and authentication. It should be enough.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will arrive with the brand’s latest S Pen which we believe will also come with the Note 9. That is only an assumption but we don’t see any reason why Samsung won’t use the same. The new and improved S Pen will have Bluetooth support, battery, and more features so this should be interesting.

When it comes to color options, Samsung will release Gray and Black versions of the Galaxy Tab S4. There is also the possibility of the tablet coming with a keyboard cover but only as an added option if you want to be more productive. The accessory will allow you to type fast with a real keyboard doubling as a protective cover and stand when you need to watch videos.

If launch won’t be at the August 9 Unpacked event, we can assume Samsung will make an announcement at the IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Samsung Galaxy Tan S4 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

• Display: 10.5-inch Super AMOLED, 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 7300mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage:

• Cam: 3MP (rear)

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1 port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

VIA: SAMMOBILE