Samsung isn’t only prepping for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Duo. The Galaxy Tab S3 follow up is already in the works. We’re anticipating it will be announced at the MWC 2018 since the previous model was unveiled also during the same event in Barcelona last year. A device believed to be the SM-T835 was listed on GFXBench recently so we’re assuming it’s already being tested or certified for commercial release. There is no confirmation yet if it’s really the Galaxy Tab S4 but we remember the S3 LTE model being tagged as SM-T825.

GFXBench lists the Samsung SM-T835 with the following specs and features: 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 2.3GHz octa-core processor (probably Snapdragon 835), Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, and an unknown battery size. The tablet appears to run Android 8.0 Oreo OS out of the box and may come with a detachable keyboard, S Pen stylus, and AKG-tuned speakers.

This particular mobile device is said to be the LTE model but we know a WiFi-only model will also be ready. Availability and pricing are still unknown but we’re betting on the Mobile World Congress 2018 grand reveal. If not, then sometime in March or April.

VIA: Gizmochina