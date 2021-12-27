Here is another round of leak about the Galaxy S22 series. The Ultra variant will probably have the most advanced camera system to date. A lot of upgrades have been mentioned already but we can expect more information will surface until the official Galaxy Unpacked event happening in February. As usual, there will be three variants: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter may also be called as the Galaxy S22 Note.

In recent weeks, we mentioned the Ultra model may have a macro feature. Real-world photos of the smartphone surfaced. The phone is also said to come in a new color option.

The phone may also come with a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Early renders showed a waterdrop camera design which actually matched previous leaks. We also found the P-shaped camera module interesting.

The camera details have been shared but we know they are bound to change until the official product launch. The frame design is also said to be different. Profilic Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) just shared the Galaxy S22 Ultra would still have a 108MP sensor. Results will be better but the Galaxy S23 will already use 200MP.

A new set of leaked images has surfaced on Twitter as well. We still see the P-position of the cameras. When it comes to specs, it could arrive with a 108MP main camera + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom + 10MP with 10x optical zoom. The selfie camera will be 40 megapixels so that’s impressive.

The phone features will include AI enhancements, higher brightness, better colors, Portrait Video mode, and more details. We can also look forward to Wide Shift OIS. The result will be improved video stabilization by 58%. For video capture, the phone is said to deliver 12-bit (68 billion colors), Super ISO Pro, and Super HDR colors.