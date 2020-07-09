With all the leaks, speculations, and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, it can be challenging to determine what to believe. We have a list of specs and features we can confirm but we still take things with a pinch of salt. A hands-on video surfaced on YouTube, showing a number of interesting details. Watch the video below and see if what we’ve been sharing with you are true. This is probably the closest we have to the real thing. It’s either a prototype or a test unit. What we can tell you is that this one definitely looks like a Galaxy Note.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s 6.9-inch display is almost bezel-less. It’s all display with 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are under circular cutouts.

The laser autofocus module is obvious in the rectangular camera module. There may be no ToF sensor as earlier mentioned. Compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the bump here is bigger or thicker.

The phone appears to be bigger, wider, and taller if we are to compare it with the Galaxy Note 10+. We see a new S-Pen pointer feature. The phone seems to have the mirrored design we mentioned before because the S-Pen position is now on the other side together with the speaker.

Samsung has applied One UI 2.5 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We can expect the other variants will also have the same version. Everything we know will be confirmed or debunked on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Let’s see if that Mystic Bronze color option is real. That new camera function, energy-saving HOP display tech, rounded rectangle shape, flatter display, 16GB of RAM, bigger fingerprint reader, 128GB base memory, and 4000mAh battery could be true. Let’s wait and see. It’s only a few weeks from today so maybe more related details will be leaked.