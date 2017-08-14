No doubt ASUS is busy with the market release of the ZenFone 4 line. Perhaps the Taiwanese tech company is too busy that it doesn’t care if information or images are leaked to the public since one phone was spotted on TENAA earlier in January. The ZenFone 4 Max appeared and then was officially launched in Russia before the other variants. We were told there will be five–each one showing the dual camera technology.

Over the past few weeks, more information and photos popped up from all over the web including the prices and an early comparison of the specs of the ZenFone 4 variants. One of the leaksters that we trust is Roland Quandt of WinFuture. His latest tweet confirms some of the specs of the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro ZS551KL US model. Quandt (@rquandt) said the device will come equipped with a 5.5-inch display screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3600mAh battery.

There is a mention of AMOLED but with a question mark, so it’s not yet sure. As from the dimensions, the phone may probably be 0.3-inch or 7.6mm thick. Note that the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro is just one variant. There’s still the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Pro powered by S660 or S630, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and the ZenFone 4 Max.

VIA: Roland Quandt