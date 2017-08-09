The ASUS ZenFone 4 is set to launch this coming August 19. We’re curious to know if it will really have a dual camera feature but before that happens, we can expect more related rumors and leaks to be published. Images of the ZenFone 4 Pro variant was sighted last week while the ZenFone 4 Max was announced in Russia. We’re anticipating for five variants of the ZenFone 4 and this latest leak tells us how much they will be.

Recently sighted on ePrice are the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 (S660), ZenFone 4 (S630), ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max with their corresponding prices in Taiwanese dollars. So far, we know the Zenfone 4 with Snapdragon 630 processor will have a 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a dual camera. The Snapdragon 660 model will be available as well.

The Zenfone 4 Pro will be powerful with a 5.7-inch AMOLED display, QHD resolution, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a dual camera with 2x zoom lens—all for $650. There will be some other changes in specs and features depending on the phone model or variant.

The prices given are for Taiwan only:

• ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro – TWD 18,990 ($628)

• ASUS ZenFone 4 (S660) – TWD 13,990 ($463)

• ASUS ZenFone 4 (S630) – TWD1 0,990 ($364)

• ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie – TWD 9,990 ($330)

• ASUS ZenFone 4 Max $ – TWD 5,990 ($198)

VIA: ePrice