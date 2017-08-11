We’ve only seen the ZenFone 4 Max as officially launched in Russia last month but there are more variants part of the lineup. We’ve seen the ZenFone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro a while ago and images of the ZenFone 4 Pro were leaked with more features. While still being prepped for launch, we’re seeing new information that new phones will be introduced soon.

This coming August 17, the ZenFone 4 (Snapdragon 630 and S660 variants), ZenFone 4 Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will begin to be sold. Meanwhile, the Zenfone 4 Max is expected to be ready in October. What’s notable about the information we gathered is the fact that they all have the same 5.5-inch screen size. What will differ is the resolution. The camera specs also differ depending on the variant. Definitely, the Selfie and Selfie Pro have higher-specced dual front-facing cameras while others have dual rear cams.

The ZenFone 4 variants also differ in RAM size, processor, and storage capacities. We don’t have information on the batteries of the phones but we’re guessing at least 3000mAh batt. The Zenfone 4 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 835 so it’s the premium version. The other ZenFone 4 variants will only be midrange with their Qualcomm SD6X chipset.

VIA: ePrice