As promised, the Nokia 2 has arrived in the United States through Amazon. We first learned of this smartphone when it was sighted on FCC with a huge 4000mAh battery back in September. The entry-level Android smartphone was first announced in Europe as a budget-friendly offering. It’s now available across America, thanks to Amazon.

The Nokia 2 comes unlocked which means you can use it with other mobile carriers in the US like T-Mobile and AT&T. The 8GB Black version includes a US warranty and a host of advantages like a durable design, Corning Gorilla glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, and a longer battery life. The phone only runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box but it will be upgraded to Android Oreo once the latter is ready.

To review, the Nokia 2 boasts a 5-inch LTPS LCD screen, 720p display resolution, 1GB RAM, microSD card slot, 8GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-core processor, 8MP selfie camera, 5MP main camera, and a 4100mAh battery.

The Android phone is definitely affordable with its $99 price tag. Unfortunately, it’s still out of stock but Amazon should replenish the stock anytime soon. It appears the phone is a bestseller. We’ll let you know if it’s offered in other online or offline stores.

