Last month, Nokia confirmed that all of their new Android smartphones will receive Oreo. The Nokia 8 will be the first to get a taste of the cookie as the OS update is almost ready for the device. As for the Nokia 3, its most recent update was the Android 7.1.1 but Android Oreo will be available soon. HMD Global also confirmed the good news that four Nokia smartphones are getting Android 8.0.

The other three will get the Oreo upgrade before this year ends. HMD Global through its General Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, Mark Trundle, confirmed the enhancement for the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 3. We’re assuming the Finnish company will release the update to unlocked units first before those from other mobile carriers.

An Android 8.0-powered Nokia 3 will make it the most affordable Oreo phone. That will be something to look forward to since most people think only the expensive, premium phones can get the newest Android version first.

We’re assuming the Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant will also be available with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. This particular model just hit the FCC so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Phone Arena