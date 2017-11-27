Recently, OnePlus delivered on its promise to bring Android Oreo to last year’s flagships – namely the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Now it’s time to get going for the OnePlus 5, and we’re glad to inform you that the OxygenOS Open Beta for the OP5 is now available.

If you want to be on the leading edge of what OnePlus wants for the OxygenOS on the OnePlus 5, you may have to get with the Open Beta program. The first release of the Open Beta software for the OnePlus 5 is already based on Android Oreo, although since it is beta, there will be some bugs in the software for sure.

But if that’s not a problem for you, then you can check out how to flash the Open Beta ROM – the full instructions are posted on OnePlus’s Open Beta site. Just make sure that you understand this is beta software, and there are bound to be some issues.

Check out the full list of features via the source link below. If you flash the Open Beta software for the OnePlus 5, all the next updates to the beta stream should arrive to your device via OTA.

SOURCE: OnePlus