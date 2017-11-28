After months of anticipation, the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the HTC U11 is now available. The Taiwanese tech giant released the OS update in time for Cyber Monday. We may have missed HTC’s special deals but this is one offer we know U11 phone owners can’t resist. HTC did promise its release but we weren’t sure when exactly the update would be ready.

The HTC U11 running Android 8.0 Oreo includes an updated interface. The icons have bee redesigned and you will see the notification dots that tell you something is new within a particular app. This makes it easier for you to be notified of the changes. With the update, you will also notice improvements in battery life as power management has been enhanced. You may notice additional speed in bootup and those new security features for added peace of mind.

Not many Android devices run the Oreo platform yet so HTC U11 should be happy to know it’s ready for their unit. In the previous years, HTC is usually slow in development and rollout but the company has an advantage now since it teamed up with Google.

No doubt HTC has made some improvements to their processes. The Android 8.0 Oreo OS makes the HTC U11 more powerful than ever. If happen to own one, make sure you have at least 1.33GB of free storage space so you can download and install.

You can expect to receive the OTA anytime soon but you can always check manually— Settings> About Phone> Software Update.

