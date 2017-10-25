We’ve been saying the Nokia 3 would be updated to Android 7.1.1 by end of August. It was delayed a bit but arrived last month. We know it will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo but before it happens, Nokia will release Android 7.1.2 first. The latter has started to roll out to other smartphones so we’re expecting related announcements in the coming days and weeks.

This particular Nokia phone has already got the Android Security update for October. It doesn’t include Android 7.1.2 yet unlike its siblings the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5. There is no official announcement or explanation from HMD Global or Nokia but it appears to be delayed already. We’re assuming one reason is that it uses a MediaTek processor. As per HMD, the process means “slight delay in getting updated drivers and some more time required to complete their testing”.

The anticipated Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS update will deliver a number of enhancements and new features such as Battery Usage alerts, better notification stability, improved fingerprint swipe performance, several bug fixes, and mainly performance and stability improvements. The Nougat version has been ready in beta since January for some Nexus and Pixel devices and then soon rolled out for the Pixel C, Nexus Player, more Nexus models, Sony phones, and the Pixel XL. The specific update for Nokia 3 is still in the works so let’s just wait and see.

VIA: NPU