If you still don’t have a nice gift for some of your loved ones this Christmas, a good quality smartphone would not be a bad idea. Motorola is hoping that you think theirs are quality, and they’re giving you discounts of up to $150 so that you can consider getting them as gifts for yourself or for someone else. From high-end to former flagships to mid-tier devices to Moto Mods, they have a whole array of smartphones and accessories to choose from.

For the biggest discount, you can get the Moto Z2 Play for $349.99 which is $150 cheaper than its original price. You get a 5.5” 1080p display with a Snapdragon 626 processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 3,000 mAh battery. It’s only a mid-tier device, although you can attach Mods to it to make it cooler. Last year’s flagship, the Moto Z is also on sale at $424.99, giving you $75 savings. You get a 5.5” display as well, but with a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32gB storage, a 13MP camera, and a 2,600 mAh battery.

The Moto X4 is somewhere in between the mid-tier and the flagship with its 5.2” 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 3,000 mAh battery. You get $50 savings because it’s now just $349. For the mid-tier device, you get the Moto G5 Plus for $239.99 ($60 off) for its 3GB/64GB model and $199 ($30 savings) for the 2GB/32GB variant. But if you’re looking for a budget device, the Moto E4 plus is just $159.99 ($20 off) for the 16GB model and $169.99 ($30 off) for the 32GB model.

You can also get the Moto Mods at 25% off and use them on the 2016 and 2017 Moto Z lineup. They did not specify until when the sale will last, so better make up your mind soon.

